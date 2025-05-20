Here's How Much Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Die, My Love Scored on Rotten Tomatoes Post 2025 Cannes Premiere

Robert Pattinson and Jennifer Lawrence can be caught in the latest psychological entry, Die, My Love. While the movie had a grand opening at the Cannes Film Festival, it has even received great scores from critics as well as from Rotten Tomatoes. The movie, which comes from the highly talented director Lynne Ramsay, has grabbed the interest of everyone.

Advertisement

Following its premiere at Cannes on May 17, Rotten Tomatoes has officially come forward with a Tomatometer score for the feature. With 13 different critics' write-ups, the film has received a stellar 92% score.

As per reports, until now, only one negative review has been delivered about the film, with Die, My Love having a score of 7 out of 10 or higher.

The movie has been performing great at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, also exceeding the performance of Eddington. In case you might not know, the aforementioned movie is by Ari Aster and is a horror-Western. It stars a grand cast including Pedro Pascal, Austin Butler, and Emma Stone.

Interestingly, this film even happens to be a reunion between Ari Aster and Joaquin Phoenix, after Beau is Afraid. The movie has earned a 67% score.

Die, My love has even surpassed the scores of Amélie Bonnin's dramedy Leave One Day, having a 58% score, and the spy action entry of Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, having an 80% score.

Advertisement

The movie in question happens to be a tale of a woman from a remote, forgotten rural area. The character of Jennifer Lawrence, Grace, who is a mother, is shown to struggle and maintain her sanity as she fights wth psychosis after her pregnancy.

Die, My Love has been penned by Araina Harwicz, Lynne Ramsay, and Enda Walsh.

Besides Pattinson and Lawrence, the feature also stars Nick Nolte, Sissy Spacek, LaKeith Stanfield and more.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Tom Cruise Wore 56 KG Suit For Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning? Actor Reveals BTS of Underwater Stunt