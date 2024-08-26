Mom-To-Be Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tries Pumpkin Latte For The First Time; Check Out Her Reaction HERE

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest. The internet sensation is all set to bring her little one into the world with her partner Ken Urker. She has recently documented trying a pumpkin latte for the first time on her TikTok handle and also shared it on her Instagram account. As summer neared its end, the reality TV star probably wanted to commence autumn with the special beverage.

After being released from prison last December, Gypse-Rose has been documenting her life and sharing it with her online audience. She served eight years out of 10 from her sentence period after being involved in her mother’s murder. Just like trying PSL (pumpkin spice latte) from Starbucks, she has also visited In-N-Out Burger and Sephora for the first time.

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard took to her TikTok handle and gave a detailed glimpse of her reaction to pumpkin spice latte. The clip opened with her saying, “Good morning, y’all! So today, I am going to get my first Pumpkin Spice Latte at Starbucks.” After her boyfriend Urker ordered them through the drive-thru window, she tried it for the first time. Following the first sip, Gypsy exclaimed enthusiastically, “Oh, that’s good!”

While she ordered an iced latte, her partner Ken placed an order for a hot one. Gypsy further declared before taking a sip from Urker’s drink, “Alright, I’ll try the hot one,” and added, “I like the iced one better. Now maybe if it was a cold day, the warm would be better, but it is Southern Louisiana, so I do like the iced better.” Sharing her experience, she concluded the video by saying, "Alright, y’all, thank you for joining us on our Starbucks experience. Bye!”

However, with this, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up star wrote a caption that came with a disclaimer regarding being pregnant and consuming caffeine. Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s caption read, “First time tasting the famous Starbucks pumpkin spice latte!!! 🎃☕ *DISCLAIMER* Women who are pregnant are allowed to consume a maximum of 200 mg of caffeine per day,” Blanchard wrote. “Caffeine is safe in moderation.”

This experimental tasting day for the love-filled couple came after a month of them announcing their pregnancy news. Gypsy took to her YouTube channel and shared a video in which she talked about her pregnancy rumors. In the clip, she can be heard saying, "I know the rumors have been flying around for quite some time now, and I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant. Ken and I are expecting our very first child in January 2025; this was not planned at all; it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood."

Well, let us know your opinion on watching Gypsy-Rose Blanchard’s taste test of PSL.

