‘Size Of A Bell Pepper’: Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Creatively Updates About Her Pregnancy On Social Media As She Enters The 5th Month

It appears that Gypsy-Rose Blanchard is taking a creative approach to update her fans about her soon-to-be-born baby with her beau Ken Urkle. She recently posted a photo with a vegetable to showcase her baby's growth as she entered the 5th month of this beautiful journey.

Blanchard took to her Instagram on August 21 (Wednesday) to reveal that she has entered the 18th week of pregnancy. She gave her followers a better idea about it as she placed a bell pepper on her belly which informed them about the size of her child.

She captioned the post with, “Week 18 and our little one is now the size of a Bell Pepper!!! Any guesses on next week’s fruit or veggie will be?” She continued with the caption, “#BabyBump #WeeklyProduceUpdate #GypsyPregnancyJourney #MomToBe #18weeks.”

Blanchard has been consistent with sharing pregnancy-related content on her social media which may potentially be helpful for other mothers who follow her. When she entered her 17th week of pregnancy, she informed her fans that her baby was the size of a large onion.

The former inmate first surprised about her pregnancy when she made a revelation about it in a YouTube video, back in July. The video was pretty emotional and she appeared to be candid about entering this chapter in her life.

She opened up to People magazine about her pregnancy and how it has affected her relationship with Urkle. Blanchard stated that she was not going to say that a baby will help a relationship or a marriage as there is “stress” that is added.

Blanchard continued that realistically there will be “arguments” but she and her beau, both come from parents who are divorced and one thing that they agree on from the first day, even back when they dated in 2017, is that when they have a kid, they will stick together for the long run.

The ex-convict added, “This is a forever thing because we don't want our child to grow up in a broken home.” Many fans of the couple are surely looking forward to the updates about their soon-to-be-born child.

Ever since Blanchard's release, she has been making waves in the news. Her relationship turmoil, particularly involving Urkle and her estranged husband Ryan Anderson, has caught the attention of many. The couple had a dramatic split shortly after her time in prison, and soon after, she rekindled her romance with Urkle, who is her former partner.

