'Most Dangerous Candidate': Bruce Springsteen Calls Out Donald Trump While Endorsing Kamala Harris For President

Bruce Springsteen has come forth to share his views about Donald Trump, Kamala Harris as well as Tim Walz. Talking about the presidential elections in the country, the Dancing in the Dark singer also called these days "the most consequential" in his Instagram Reel.

Sharing his view on the former president of the USA, Trump, Bruce Springsteen called him "the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime."

The Tougher Than the Rest singer also mentioned that Trump happens to be a candidate who does not understand what the people of the USA stand for, and also someone who doesn't know the history of the country, “or what it means to be deeply American."

The widely acclaimed artist also spoke of how Trump had not been peaceful about the transfer of power, during Joe Biden's presidential win back in the year 2020.

Talking about Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, the Born in the U.S.A. legend stated that they are people who are "committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity."

He further added that Harris and Walz know how to grow the economy of the country and aim for the country’s benefit.

In his social media reel, which was shared on October 3, 2024, The E Street Band leader mentioned that he will be supporting Kamala Harris for president and Tim Walz for vice president.

For those unversed, Bruce Springsteen is an artist who has remained politically active for his whloe career. The artist had even appeared for many rallies supporting Barack Obama, that were held for his election campaign.

Meanwhile, the Waitin’ on a Sunny Day artist had even supported Joe Biden, while also appearing at his inauguration, as per Rolling Stone. Bruce Springsteen is one of the many artists including Taylor Swift, as well as Jennifer Lawrence who have shown their support towards Kamala Harris.

It was back in October 2020 that Bruce Springsteen had celebrated Halloween and the upcoming election on his SiriusXM show, Bruce Springsteen: From My Home to Yours.

Surprisingly, the episode was called Farewell to The Thief, in which the musician had recited an Elayne Griffin Baker poem, seemingly talking about Donald Trump.

