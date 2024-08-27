‘Farewell To What?’: Bruce Springsteen Debunks Retirement Rumors During Live Performance

Bruce Springsteen is here to stay and the Boss has shut every rumor that involved him bidding farewell to his greatest achievements and on-stage life.

Recently, the legendary artist took to the stage to amaze his fans as usual but gave them a big surprise. Rumors were rife in the music industry that spoke of the retirement of the Dancing in the Dark singer. With that, a few even stated that Springsteen would be soon seen on a farewell tour.

However, to everyone's surprise, all of this was debunked by the legend himself. “We ain’t doing no farewell tour bulls***," Springsteen stated on stage as seen in footage on X (formerly Twitter).

The artist had recently performed at the Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. This was when he addressed the enthusiastic crowd while talking about his act, the E Street Band.

Soon, the Street of Philadelphia artist is also heard mentioning that the E Street Band is not planning to go on a farewell tour anytime soon. Bruce Springsteen was then even heard during the live concert that his current world tour won't be the last time the audience will see him on stage.

Speaking of his ongoing world tour, the artist will be next seen in Washington, D.C. in the early days of September.

While the crowd was already cheering for the big news about Bruce Springsteen continuing to perform live, the artist then showed some sarcasm on stage stating, “Hell no… Farewell to what? Thousands of people screaming your name? Yeah, I wanna quit that.”

He then reiterated that he and his act were not going anywhere while talking to the huge crowd during his concert. Well, it is not only Bruce Springsteen himself who has addressed the retirement and farewell tour talks but also the E Street Bands guitarist Steven Van Zandt.

Van Zandt shut down the rumors last month while talking to The Telegraph stating the end of the act is not even near. He then went on to add that the band can perform “every summer for evermore, man.”

The act’s European shows of the E Street Band 2024 World Tour were postponed due to vocal issues of Springsteen. These shows were in Marseille, Airport Letnany in Prague, Czech Republic, and San Siro Stadium in Milan, and will be covered next summer.

During this year’s fall, the highly acclaimed artist will be seen taking the stage in Baltimore, Asbury Park, Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa, Winnipeg, Calgary, and more.

