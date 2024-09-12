MTV VMAs 2024: Taylor Swift Remembers 9/11 After Fortnight Ft. Post Malone Wins Best Collaboration & Song Of Summer

The 2024 MTV Video Music Awards is currently underway at the UBS Arena in New York. Commonly known as just the VMAs, the annual ceremony honors musicians for their best efforts throughout the year. Needless to say, where there is a music award, Taylor Swift is bound to dominate. The TTPD singer entered Wednesday, September 11, night with 12 nominations and has already nabbed the Best Collaboration accolade for Fortnight alongside Post Malone.

Before thanking her collaborator on her hit track, Ms. Swift remembered the victims of 9/11 from the VMAs stage, saying she’s “just been thinking about what happened 23 years ago.” She expressed that “everyone who lost a loved one and everyone we lost” were in her thoughts and prayers as she collected one of many Moonmen for the night.

Moving on to acknowledge the “people who worked so hard” with her on the Fortnight video, Swift addressed her collaborator directly, saying, “There is a very clear reason why Post Malone is everyone in music’s favorite person to collaborate with.” She explained that it's because he is “ridiculously talented,” “so versatile,” and also “down to earth.”

Swift then joked that it took her quite some time to get him to stop addressing her as "ma'am."

In addition to winning the Best Collaboration prize, the duo’s aforementioned also nabbed the much sought-after Song of the Summer award.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift leads the VMAs nominations with 12 nods, including Artist of the Year. Malone trails behind her with 11 nominations, while Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter, and Megan Thee Stallion have seven nods apiece. SZA has six, followed by LISA, Teddy Swims, and Olivia Rodrigo, with four each. In addition to competitive prizes, the 2024 VMAs is honoring Katy Perry with the MTV Video Vanguard Award.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Is Facing Major Fan Backlash And It Has ONE Donald Trump Connection; Details Inside