My Lady Jane's Season 2 Canceled by Prime Video Despite 94% Score Among Audience; Check Details

My Lady Jane, starring Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel, has been cancelled at Prime Video after the hit first season. The historical drama gained 94% of the viewing score amongst the audience, but unfortunately, it won't see the second season on the streaming platform.

The series is based on a novel by Jodie Meadows, Brodi Ashton, and Cynthia Hand of the same name. The storyline of My Lade Jane has been fictionalized by the makers based on the otherwise story of Queen Jane Grey of Britain, also known as the Nine Days Queen. The first season of the show was dropped in June 2024, and it immediately became popular amongst the young audience.

It ain’t the first time that a show that became quite well known amongst the audience was scrapped even before the characters reached a proper conclusion of the story. According to the reports on Deadline, the fans have been left disappointed over the cancellation, as the makers suggested that the British drama could have been well defined as a rival to the Netflix series, Bridgerton.

The first bunch of episodes revolved around the lead characters, who confronted their romantic tension while also battling with the kingdom, which crowns Lady Jane to be the Queen overnight. While Bader’s character is still trying to process the information, she is made aware of the enemies, who are trying to kill her and her husband in order to snatch the powers from them.

At the end of the season, the narrator of the show shared a witty statement: “Our story is not over yet.” As for the second season, the story would have picked up from where it left off. The narrative would have followed Lady Grey’s struggles during the reign of the ruling Queen Marry.

“Lady Jane Grey and her husband Guildford live during the reign of Edward, son of Henry VIII. She unexpectedly finds herself crowned queen overnight and becomes the target of criminals who want her throne and her head," read the synopsis.

As for the cast of the show, Emily Bader and Edward Bluemel were joined by Anna Chancellor, Rob Brydon, Jordan Peters, Kate O'Flynn, Abbie Hern, Henry Ashton, Dominic Cooper, and Jim Broadbent.

Season 1 of My Lady Jane is available to stream on Prime Video.

