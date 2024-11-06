News Anchor Chauncy Glover Dies At 39; Family Releases A Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In the tragic and shocking news today, news anchor, Chauncy Glover has died at 39 years old. He worked at Los Angeles’ KCAL News, where he served as an anchor for just a year, per People magazine.

According to the aforementioned outlet, his family has shared a statement saying, “We, Sherry and Robert Glover, along with Chauncy's beloved family, are devastated by the unimaginable loss of our beloved Chauncy.”

They expressed that they believed the news anchor was more than a brother and a son– he was a “beacon of light “ in their lives and a real “hero to his community.”

Chauncy, who was an Alabama native, had an amazing career trajectory which also reportedly garnered him three Emmy Awards. He also impressed people with his vocal abilities by singing at Rosa Parks’s funeral in Montgomery, Alabama in 2005, his family revealed, per the publication.

Apart from just being a news anchor, he also created The Chauncy Glover Project, which, according to its webpage, assisted with grooming inner-city teenage boys and helping them transform into, “upstanding and accomplished gentlemen.”

His family mentioned that through his foundation, he altered and inspired multiple young men to go after their dreams. They also mentioned, "His talent, warmth, and vision left an imprint on everyone who knew him, and the world is dimmer without him."

They also shared that as they are grieving this huge loss, they are comforted by the memories and love expressed by the people who knew him as the “passionate, gifted soul he was."

Their statement ended with asking for privacy as they grieve and honor his wonderful legacy. They added that he was taken from them very soon and they will forever feel his “impact.”

According to Variety, his death was announced on November 5, Tuesday, and as of now, the cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

He completed a year with the network and also celebrated his work anniversary with the KCAL last month. He shared his news desk for the 5 and 11 p.m. newscast along with Pat Harvey and Suzie Suh at 8 and 10 p.m. The late news anchor had shared a video on Instagram which included his heartfelt moments with the network.

Before he worked with KCAL, he served at Houston’s KTRK, which made him the first Black male who was the main anchor on the network. He served there for eight years, per KCAL.

As per People magazine, throughout Chauncy’s professional life, he had worked in Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Georgia and then he relocated to California.

