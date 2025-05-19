Nick Jonas Showers Praise on ‘Incredible Mother’ Priyanka Chopra, Calls Met Gala Appearance 'Date Night' with Wife

Nick Jonas always sets the bar high when talking about his wife, Priyanka Chopra. This time, he praised her as an “incredible mother” to their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The singer spoke about Chopra upon arriving at the Drama League Awards. Jonas told Access Hollywood that his wife has so much “compassion and empathy and all the things that make her just a wonderful person, make her an absolutely incredible mother, and I'm grateful to be on this journey with her.”

The musician also shared a post celebrating Mother’s Day with his wife and daughter, captioning it, “Mother’s Day in the park with my (a red heart emoji).”

During his interview with the publication, the singer also shared his favorite part of attending the Met Gala with Priyanka Chopra on May 5, which followed the Superfine: Tailoring Black Fashion theme.

He told them that his favorite thing about the grand event was “probably just getting a date night” with the Baywatch star. He further explained, “We do a show every night but Monday night, and so the Met falls on that one day off,” making it “great” that he was able to take Chopra out.

For the unversed, the Love Again actress chose a Balmain dress that gave off a vintage vibe, featuring an all-over polka dot pattern. She completed her look with a black hat and matching gloves.

On the other hand, the Sucker singer opted for a Bianca Saunders ensemble, wearing a high-neck cream-colored blouse with an attached scarf. He paired it with high-waisted trousers cinched with a matching belt.

