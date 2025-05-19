Are Tom Holland and Benson Boone New BFFs in Town? All About Their Brewing Friendship Amid Actor’s Wedding Plans With Zendaya

It seems that we may get to see a possible bromance soon between none other than actor Tom Holland and singer Benson Boone. TMZ learned about the friendship brewing between the two celebrities.

According to the report, Holland and Boone were seen having dinner with each other. The Cherry star was photographed arriving at Soho House Holloway in West Hollywood on Friday at around 5 PM.

The Beautiful Things vocalist was reported spotted entering the members-only club, where he joined Holland for dinner on the roof. Insiders revealed to the publication that both celebrities are fans of each other's work and this is a budding friendship to becoming good friends.

Additionally, the sources reportedly shared that the White Lotus actor, Walton Goggins, was also seated nearby to where the Chaos Walking star and Boone were seated. At a point, the singer said hi to The Hateful Eight star.

This comes amid the reports of Holland and his partner, Zendaya’s, wedding that are being circulated. Back in January, sources revealed to the publication that the couple was engaged. The actress sparked major speculation when she flaunted a rock on that finger as she arrived on the Golden Globes’ red carpet.

It seems that Zendaya’s wedding dress will be designed by none other than her stylist, Law Roach, per E!News' report.

But it appears that we may not get to see her wedding dress because while having a conversation with Complex, Roach said, “She and Tom are super private about their relationship. They’re trying to be as private as possible.”

The stylist also said that there would be no coverage by any magazine of her wedding dress, as the actress will only invite those who will respect her privacy. He added that it will be a “really beautiful dress” that no individual will get to witness.

