Nicky Katt Cause of Death: LA Police Confirms Actor Passed Away at 54

Trigger Warning: This article mentions suicide.

Nicky Katt, who started in Dazed and Confused, Boston Public, and A Time to Kill, has committed suicide at age 54. On April 15, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death.

Katt was discovered in his house in LA. He reportedly died on Saturday, April 12. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the actor had been identified, and his mode of death was ruled as suicide.

Advertisement

"Nicky Katt has been identified, and a manner of death has been established. He died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner," a spokesperson from the L.A. Police Department stated, as per People.

With a career that lasted almost four decades, Katt established himself as a master of playing complex, frequently edgy characters. He had more than 75 film and television credits starting from 1980 to 2018. His big break came in 1993 with the cult favorite Dazed and Confused, where he starred as the combative and aggressive Clint Bruno, recalled for a tense fight with Adam Goldberg's character.

Outside of that film, Katt's career also featured roles in Sister Act, School of Rock, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, and many others.

Director Robert Rodriguez, who worked with Katt on numerous projects, reminisced about his talent and work ethic. He remembered Katt as an actor who delivered thorough preparation to each role, coming onto sets with costume suggestions and personal accessories.

Advertisement

"He’d come in incredibly prepared for a role with costumes and props. He’d come full of inventive and creative ideas that would make his characters pop off the screen and consistently have an audience howling," Rodriguez shared on Instagram on Sunday, April 13.

"He’d deliver lines that would constantly sound as unexpected as an ad lib, yet it was the text. And if he did ad-lib, it was always gold. Even his physical comedy and timing were truly on another level. Nicky was an absolute joy on and off the camera. A true artist. A friend," he added.

Rodriguez said Katt's performances were unique in their creativity and pacing, with a delivery that added unexpected power to written lines. His performances sometimes served to top a scene with both comedic relief and dramatic effect.

"It’s very sad to lose Nicky Katt. But I can only be grateful I got to know him, work with him, and watch him create his own truly original brand of magic that will live forever in his favorite medium," Rodriguez wrote.

Advertisement

Rodriguez spoke with great sadness of Nicky Katt's passing but also gratitude for having had the chance to work with someone he saw as a one-of-a-kind creative force whose impact would be felt through his work.

If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Nicky Katt Death: Filmmakers Richard Linklater, Christopher McQuarrie, and More Remember Late Star with Heartfelt Tributes