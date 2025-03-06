Will Christopher Nolan Direct the Next James Bond Movie After Amazon MGM's Takeover? Here's What We Know So Far

Amazon MGM's best hope for rejuvenating the James Bond franchise—and guaranteeing a box office smash—is to hire Christopher Nolan, industry insiders say. But getting him to do so might take time.

Since Amazon acquired the Bond series, leading producers commonly concede that finding a director of Nolan's stature is vital to keeping the series in prestige, according to The Wrap.

A producer emphasized that if Amazon is committed to preserving Bond's legacy, they must give top priority to hiring Nolan and be patient enough to wait for him.

The producer told The Wrap, "If Amazon wants to preserve the legacy, they should do everything possible to get Chris Nolan and wait for him as long as needed."

Another prominent franchise producer indicated that negotiations between Amazon and Nolan would have already commenced, considering the common interest in working together. As per the outlet, they said, "There is a strong mutual desire to make it happen."

Nolan has never hidden his affection for the Bond movies, often crediting them as influences on his own film career. He has been open about his admiration for the series and his desire to direct one.

In July 2023, Nolan told the Happy Sad Confused podcast, "The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent. And so there’s no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films. You know, it would be an amazing privilege to do one."

Nolan stressed how a James Bond movie would necessitate complete creative commitment—writing through casting and beyond.

He added, "You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you bring to the table creatively. So as a writer, casting, everything, it’s a full package."

Christopher Nolan was reportedly in talks with then-Bond head Barbara Broccoli to direct two movies, both of which were to be based in the 1960s. However, the negotiations eventually fell through because of creative differences. With Nolan possibly at the helm, the James Bond franchise would continue moving forward with great success while honoring its history.