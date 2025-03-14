‘No Reconciliation’: Aaron Goodwin Files for Divorce From Estranged Wife Victoria Goodwin After Alleged Murder Attempt

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Aaron Goodwin, who is widely known for Ghost Adventures, has filed for divorce from his estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin. It was on Wednesday, March 12, that Aaron, 48, filed a complaint in Clark County, Nevada.

As per PEOPLE who reported the court documents, in his divorce filing from Victoria, 32, Aaron Goodwin has asked that neither of them should be rewarded alimony, also mentioning that both parties' community assets and debts are in accordance with Nevada law.

Aaron has even asked to confirm his separate assets and debts as his sole property, while also being awarded "his reasonable costs, expenses and attorney fees incurred herein."

As for the reason behind the divorce, Aaron Goodwin mentioned that his views, likes, dislikes, and tastes of himself and his estranged wife, Victoria Goodwin, have been incompatible to a level where it is impossible for the couple to live together.

"There is no possibility of reconciliation between husband and wife," the team member of the thrilling show added.

For those who do not know, Aaron and Victoria tied the knot in August 2022, making it Instagram official and posting a lot of photos together. The wedding was held at the Haunted Mansion in Disneyland.

However, per the outlet, Aaron Goodwin listed his marriage date as "on or about May 4, 2020." Interestingly, this was the date when the pair was supposed to get married initially, per US Weekly.

Meanwhile, Victoria Goodwin was arrested on March 6 on charges of soliciting to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder, as per inmate records in Clark County, Nevada, reported by PEOPLE.

The estranged wife was held on $100,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 25.

Per TMZ, police reports suggest that the estranged wife of Aaron Goodwin had sent messages to an inmate in a Florida prison about murdering her husband.

