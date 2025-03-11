Who's The Daddy Of Tinker Bell Actress Mae Whitman’s Baby? Friend and Gilmore Girls Star Lauren Graham Spills the Beans

Mae Whitman welcomed a baby boy in August last year but never disclosed the name of her baby daddy until her good friend Lauren Graham accidentally name-dropped during her recent interview.

The Gilmore Girls actress appeared on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and accidentally revealed The Flash actor Carlos Valdes as the father of Whitman’s son. After the host said he hadn’t had the chance to meet the Tinker Bell actress’s son, Graham tried to recall the last time she met with her.

She revealed that Whitman is currently in New York as her baby daddy, Carlos, is on Broadway in Hadestown. “I feel happy to plug because he’s fantastic in it, Carlos Valdes,” the Parenthood actress said, further confirming his identity.

Without realizing the slip-up, she continued to discuss Whitman’s whereabouts. Graham revealed that her Parenthood co-star has taken up a project in Ireland, where she would move to next along with her baby.

In August 2024, Whitman took to Instagram to announce the birth of her and Valdes’s son. “Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles,” she wrote, referring to Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s birth announcement of their son, Jack.

“From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth, we were besotted,” Whitman gushed at the time.

She also revealed that her son is named after uncle Miles Heizer — her Parenthood co-star who is best known for his role in 13 Reasons Why. The duo played siblings Amber and Drew Holt on the series from 2010 to 2015. While Graham played their mother, Sarah Braverman.

The cast has stayed close after the series wrapped and often pop up in each other’s social media handles. Speaking to Glamour in 2014, Whitman admitted that the Parenthood cast has been like her “family.” She also gushed over her bond with her on-screen brother, Heizer.