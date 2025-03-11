Ghost Adventures Star Aaron Goodwin’s Wife Gets Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Plot Against Him; Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

Victoria Goodwin, the wife of Ghost Adventures host Aaron Goodwin, has been accused of conspiring to have him killed. Authorities said she plotted with an inmate in a Florida prison last fall.

She was arrested on March 6 in Clark County, Nevada, on charges of solicitation to commit murder and murder conspiracy. TMZ reported on Monday that Victoria allegedly sought a hitman to kill Aaron Goodwin in October 2024. She is currently being held on a USD 100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Victoria was arrested after investigators found messages exchanged between her and the inmate. Police said she initiated discussions about having Aaron killed instead of seeking a divorce. At one point, she wrote, “Am I a bad person? Because I chose to end his existence. Not divorce.”

Authorities reported that Victoria attempted to arrange for a hitman while Aaron was filming with paranormal investigator Zak Bagans. She allegedly provided details about his location in California.

Officials said Victoria agreed to pay a total of USD 11,515 for the murder, starting with an initial USD 2,500 down payment. The inmate was found discussing the plan with an associate, saying, “He’s asleep right now in the hotel room... I need to know what’s going on. Can I get an update? Was it done?”

The plot was uncovered when prison officials in Florida examined the inmate’s phone. Victoria denied wanting Aaron killed and claimed she was just "daydreaming or fantasizing about being without her husband." She also told police the payments were meant to buy cell phones for the alleged hitman.

Sources told TMZ that Aaron was blindsided and devastated by the allegations, as he believed he was in a happy marriage. His colleague Zak Bagans said the situation has been emotional, and he is offering support.

Victoria and Aaron got married in August 2022 at The Haunted Mansion in Disneyland. The case remains under investigation, and Victoria remains in custody.