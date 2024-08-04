'One Day You'll...': Firerose Posts Motivational Quote Amid Ongoing Divorce From Billy Ray Cyrus

Trigger Warning: The following article contains explicit words

On Friday, August 2, Australian singer Firerose posted a motivational quote to her Instagram story. This post was made during her ongoing divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. The quote, "One day you’ll look back and see God walked with you every step of the way," was set to the song Honest by Leanna Crawford. Firerose's post reflects her efforts to remain optimistic and find strength during this difficult time.

Earlier this week, Firerose, formerly Johanna Hodges, thanked her friends for their support. She shared a video of herself on a boat with friends on a lake. The caption reads, "It's not what, but who we have in life that matters 🫶🏼," and includes the song With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles.

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose on May 23, citing irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital behavior, according to court documents obtained by People. The couple had been married seven months.

The divorce filing stemmed from an alleged altercation in which Firerose accused Cyrus of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse." Cyrus claimed that Firerose verbally, emotionally, and physically abused him. Both sides have made serious allegations, complicating the divorce process.

On July 26, Firerose responded publicly to leaked audio of a private conversation between her and Cyrus. In the audio, a man, allegedly Cyrus, can be heard berating Firerose for arriving late to an event.

The man is heard saying, "It's 9:15, you idiot. I needed to leave two hours ago," to which Firerose responds, "No, you didn't. You can still leave and get there in time.” The conversation becomes heated, with the man saying, "Shut the f--- up," and calling Firerose a "f---ing selfish b*tch." Firerose responded, "Please stop screaming at me."

Cyrus responded to the leaked audio via his representative on Instagram, saying he was "at my wit's end" and accusing Firerose of being a fraud. His lawyers, Rose Palermo and Jason Talley claimed the audio leak was "an apparent last-ditch effort to squeeze money out of Mr. Cyrus."

