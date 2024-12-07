Oppenheimer Star Emma Dumont Comes Out as Transmasculine and Nonbinary, Adopts They/Them Pronouns

Emma Dumont, who rose to fame as Jackie Oppenheimer in the 2023 Oscar-winning biopic Oppenheimer and is also known for portraying Lorna Dane/Polaris in the comic book series The Gifted, has shared a major life update.

The actor came out as transmasculine and nonbinary this week, per their representative, and will now go by they/them pronouns instead of she/her.

Their Instagram bio reflects their updated pronouns and name—Nick—though, according to their representative's statement to TMZ, they will continue to use the name Emma Dumont professionally.

“They identify as a transmasculine nonbinary person. Their work name is still going to be Emma Dumont, but they will go by Nick with friends and family,” the rep shared.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Matt Bomer Revealed Coming Out In Public Took A Toll On His Career

In their updated Instagram profile, they wrote: “Only call me Nick if ur cool okay?”

Dumont’s last Instagram post, shared on December 3, was a slideshow of photos of themselves but did not address their coming out.

For those unfamiliar, transmasculine refers to a spectrum of identities for individuals assigned female at birth (AFAB) who identify with masculinity, including transgender men and AFAB nonbinary people.

Dumont, 30, born Emma Noel Roberts, has over 25 acting credits since 2009. Coincidentally, their next film, currently in post-production, is titled New Me.

Over recent years, several celebrities have come out with diverse gender identities, including Demi Lovato, Sam Smith, Emma Corrin, Jonathan Van Ness, Cara Delevingne, Elliot Page, and more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: All Of Us Strangers, Love, Simon & 4 Other Hollywood Movies That Got LGBTQ+ Representation Right