Oscars 2025: Where to Watch Movies Nominated in Best Picture Category? Emilia Perez on Netflix to Wicked on Prime Video

It’s natural for fans to eagerly look forward to the Oscars to find out which actor or venture won the awards because many incredible projects and actors have put forth wonderful stories and performances that have moved fans globally.

It appears that the anticipation of finding out the winner of the Best Picture nominated movie is high since many of them garnered high buzz after they were released. In case you missed watching them, check out the list below where you can stream the ventures that have been nominated in the above-mentioned category.



1. The Substance:

The film, which starred Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley in the titular roles, became the talk of the town soon after it was released. In case you have missed watching the movie, you can catch it on Amazon Prime Video or Mubi. Apart from that, it is also available to be rented on Apple TV and Fandango at home.

2. The Brutalist

This Adrien Brody starrer movie caused many discussions among netizens over multiple aspects of the film. The fans can still get that ultimate theater experience as it is available on the big screen. Fans can also enjoy it by purchasing Prime Video and Apple TV or on other VOD platforms, per Variety.

3. Anora

The film, which features Mickey Madison, who was praised heavily for her performance, is available to be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

4. Conclave

In case you have not gotten a chance to witness the Ralph Fiennes starrer movie Conclave, do not worry, the acclaimed venture can be watched in cinema halls or on Peacock. Apart from that, it is available to be rented on Amazon Prime Video.

5. A Complete Unknown

The venture, based on Bob Dylan’s life, which garnered more recognition for Timothee Chalamet’s talent, can be enjoyed on big screens as it is available to be watched in theaters, or it can also be rented or bought in Prime Video or Apple TV.

6. Dune: Part Two

Dive into the universe of Dune by catching its second part on Hulu and Max. It is also available to be rented on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

7. Emilia Perez

The incredible performance put first by Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Selena Gomez should not be missed. The audience can enjoy the venture at home as it is available to be watched on Netflix.

8. I’m Still Here

I’m Still Here, which stars Fernanda Torres, is available to be enjoyed exclusively in theaters. The venture became a hot topic after it was released because of the acting and the engaging storyline.

9. Wicked

Wicked caused major waves as it brought in performances by an incredible cast including Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and many more. The film is available to be purchased on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video. It will also be reportedly available to stream on Peacock, beginning on March 21.

10. Nickel Boys

Nickel Boys, which stars Ethan Herisse and Brandon Wilson, can be enjoyed online on MGM+, and it is available to rent or buy on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.