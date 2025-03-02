Oscars 2025: 6 Biggest Mistakes and Goof-ups in Academy Awards History; From La La Land's Best Picture Mix-up to Jennifer Lawrence's Fall

The Academy Awards have seen their fair share of unexpected moments over the years. From announcing the wrong winners to onstage mishaps, the Oscars have had plenty of memorable blunders. As the 2025 ceremony approaches, let’s look back at six of the most unforgettable mistakes in Oscar history.

1. The La La Land and Moonlight Mix-Up (2017)

One of the biggest Oscar mistakes happened in 2017 when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty mistakenly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner. Moments later, Moonlight was revealed as the actual winner as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Guys, guys, I’m sorry. No. There’s a mistake. This is not a joke. Moonlight has won Best Picture,” La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz told the shocked audience, holding up the winning card for proof. The mix-up was caused by PricewaterhouseCoopers accountants handing the presenters the wrong envelope.

2. Sammy Davis Jr. Announces the Wrong Winner (1964)

Decades before the La La Land incident, Sammy Davis Jr. made a similar mistake at the 1964 Oscars. While announcing the winner for Best Music Score for an Adaptation, he read the wrong name. Davis quickly corrected himself, saying, “They gave me the wrong envelope. Wait till the NAACP hears about this,” drawing laughter from the audience.

3. Jennifer Lawrence Falls on Her Way to the Stage (2013)

Jennifer Lawrence had an embarrassing moment when she tripped on the stairs while walking up to accept her Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013.

She quickly recovered and joked, “Thank you. You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell, and that’s really embarrassing, but thank you.” The moment became one of the most talked-about in Oscar history.

4. Sam Smith’s Wrong Claim About Being the First Openly Gay Winner (2016)

During his acceptance speech for Best Original Song in 2016, Sam Smith mistakenly said he might be the first openly gay man to win an Oscar.

He had misinterpreted an interview with Ian McKellen, who had only spoken about the Best Actor category. In reality, winners like Elton John, Dustin Lance Black, Howard Ashman, and Scott Rudin had already received Oscars while being openly gay.

5. Laurence Olivier Skips Announcing Nominees (1985)

In 1985, legendary actor Laurence Olivier presented the Best Picture award but forgot to announce the nominees. Instead, he simply said, “Amadeus!” as the winner, skipping the usual process. Despite the mistake, the film’s team happily accepted the award.

6. John Travolta Introduces ‘Adela Dazeem’ (2014)

John Travolta made headlines in 2014 when he mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name as “Adela Dazeem” while introducing her performance of Let It Go from Frozen.

Travolta later explained, “So I go out there and I get to her thing and I go, ‘Huh?’ In my mind, I’m going, ‘What? What is that name?’” The moment became an internet sensation, with memes and jokes flooding social media.