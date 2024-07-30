Ozzy Osbourne And Family Apologize To Britney Spears For Previous Comments; Express Admiration For Her Dancing Skills

Ozzy Osbourne regrets his remarks on Britney Spears and is issuing an apology.

For those not in the loop, the Black Sabbath singer drew the wrath of the pop star when he commented on her dancing videos on social media. Speaking on the July 16 episode of The Osbourne Podcast, which he hosts alongside his wife, Sharon, and children, Kelly and Jack, Ozzy said he was “fed up with seeing poor Britney Spears [dancing].” His family, at the time, agreed with him, with his wife Sharon calling the Criminal singer “poor little thing,” and his daughter Kelly adding she feels “sorry” for Spears.

Ozzy Osbourne apologizes to Britney Spears; Appreciates her dancing this time around

“I am so sorry for making that comment,” said Ozzy during the Monday, July 29, episode of his podcast. The singer, 72, however, added that it would be nice if Spears didn't do the same dance every day and maybe change a few movements.

His daughter Kelly, meanwhile, requested Britney never stop dancing because it makes her happy. She also added an apology for offending her with her previous remarks. Sharon, for her part, said that she likes Britney a lot, and Ozzy was quick to double down on his wife’s words of appreciation for the pop star. He even added that he thinks Spears is beautiful.

Britney Spears’s scathing reply to the Osbourne family

Following the Osbourne family’s remarks on her social media posts earlier this month, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram to call the Osbournes the “most boring family known to mankind.” She asked them to kindly “F— Off!”

The singer also took the opportunity to show support for Kate Beckinsale, who was being criticized for not engaging in more age-appropriate behavior. For whatever it's worth, Britney has once again deactivated her Instagram.

