Who was Ozzy Osbourne's ex-wife, Thelma Riley? Exploring her life, career, and relationship timeline with Black Sabbath man

Ozzy Osbourne, the renowned English singer, songwriter, and television personality, may have been enjoying family life with his wife Sharon Osbourne at present, but the superstar was not always a family man. Osbourne in the past has been married to Thelma Riley, but their relationship was marked by challenges, love, and ultimately, a heart-wrenching divorce. Thelma Riley may have grabbed the public's attention for his marriage and subsequent divorce with the iconic singer, but her personal life has been pretty untalked.

Who is Ozzy Osbourne’s ex-wife, Thelma Riley?

Born on May 17, 1954, in Hertfordshire, England, Thelma Riley, also known as Thelma Osbourne, led a life rooted in a Christian British household. Despite keeping a low profile, she is recognized as the first wife of iconic rock star Ozzy Osbourne. Reports suggest she worked as an English teacher in Leicestershire, England. Thelma's journey with Ozzy commenced in 1971 when they met at the Rum Runner nightclub in Birmingham.

Thelma Riley's union with Ozzy Osbourne began in July 1971, marking the inception of a tumultuous but significant chapter in both their lives. The couple welcomed two children, Jessica and Louis. Thelma also has another son, named Elliot Kingsley, from her past relationship. Their marriage however faced strains due to Ozzy's escalating drug addiction and reported infidelity. The couple divorced in 1982, after 11 years of marriage, parting ways from each other.

ALSO READ: Has Sharon Osbourne's Ozempic use caused her to drop below 100 pounds? TV star makes shocking claim about her weight

Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he was not a good husband to Thelma Riley

Ozzy Osbourne, reflecting on his tumultuous marriage with Thelma, openly admitted to being a less-than-ideal husband. In his 2010 memoir, I Am Ozzy, as retrieved via Nicki Swift , he acknowledged the toll his behavior took on Thelma, expressing regret for the way he treated her. The unraveling of their marriage was intertwined with Ozzy's struggles with substance abuse and extramarital affairs, leading Thelma to file for divorce, citing 'irreconcilable differences' in 1982.

“If I loved Thelma, I certainly didn't treat her like I did. If I've got any regrets about my life, that's one of them. I put that woman through hell. I should have never married her. She didn't deserve it: she wasn't a bad person, and she wasn't a bad wife," Ozzy shared in his memoir.

Beyond the headlines and regrets, Thelma's resilience and her discreet post-divorce life showcase the strength of an individual navigating through the storms of a high-profile marriage.

ALSO READ: What did Sharon Osbourne say about husband's Ozzy Osbourne's health condition? Exploring her "he needs help" comments