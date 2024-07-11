Wheel of Fortune, the iconic game recently announced that host Pat Sajak is preparing to bid farewell after more than four decades at the helm. However, it seems the talented game host has decided to turn his plans. The forthcoming season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which debuts on October 7, will include Sajak making a comeback to television as host.

Will Pat Sajak host Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune post retirement?

An ABC press release states that this is the renowned game show host's "last spin" on the franchise. The news comes less than a month after Sajak's final Wheel of Fortune show, which aired in early June. Since taking over as host in 1981, he had appeared in 41 seasons of the show, having previously hosted for five years with Chuck Woolery.

When Sajak's last "Wheel of Fortune" show aired on June 7, viewers mistakenly believed they had already seen him take the wheel one final time. He gave a heartfelt speech to his loyal fans, particularly those who have followed him since he started hosting the program in 1981.

Ryan Seacrest to take on as the host of Wheel of Fortune

Ryan Seacrest is to succeed Sajak on Wheel of Fortune when he wraps off Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. After hearing of Seacrest's new role, the seasoned radio host posted a heartfelt note to Sajak on Instagram. He wrote, Pat, congratulations on an incredible run with Wheel of Fortune!"

When ABC revealed its autumn premiere schedule, it included information about Pat Sajak and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The network will launch its shows gradually; some, like Abbott Elementary, will debut in October, while others, including Dancing With the Stars, the new drama High Potential, and The Golden Bachelorette, will debut the week following the Emmys, which ABC will broadcast on September 15

