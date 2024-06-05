Paul Giamatti To Star In Hostel TV Series? Here's What Report Says

Paul Giamatti is set to star in a horror television series based on Eli Roth's horror franchise, confirmed by Deadline, alongside Chris Briggs and Mike Fleiss. The show is currently in development and does not yet have a network or streamer attached, but it’s described as an “elevated thriller with Roth’s trademark kills” and a modern reinvention of the horror franchise.

Paul Giamatti, the talented American actor, has been recognized with two Golden Globe Awards for Best Actor for his roles in Barney's Version (2010) and The Holdovers (2023). His outstanding performance in the latter film not only earned him the Critics' Choice Award but also nominations for the Academy Award, BAFTA, and SAG Award for Best Actor. He stands out as one of the few actors to receive Oscar nominations in both acting categories.

Paul Giamatti will star in the Hostel TV series

Paul Giamatti has been cast in a significant role in Hostel, although the specifics about his character are being kept secret. This casting reunites the Oscar-nominated actor from The Holdovers with Eli Roth, as they first crossed paths while working on the initial Hostel movie.

“Eli was shooting Hostel in Prague and I was shooting The Illusionist and I met him. We talked about me actually killing somebody in that movie but it never panned out,” Giamatti told EW in a 2013 interview.

Roth wrote and directed the first two Hostel films, with Roth, Fleiss, and Briggs executive producing. The original grossed $82 million, with the first sequel adding $36 million, and the third released direct to DVD.

The Hostel series would mark Giamatti’s latest TV foray following his seven-season run on Showtime’s Billions. His TV credits also include HBO’s Too Big to Fail and his Emmy-winning role in the premium cable network’s John Adams. He’s repped by UTA, Kipperman Management and Sloane Offer.

Eli Roth made his directorial debut in 2002 with Cabin Fever and has since produced horror films like Knock Knock. He has also hosted Shark After Dark and produced the Discovery/Travel Channel franchise Eli Roth Presents. Roth recently wrote, directed, and produced the slasher film Thanksgiving, which is preparing a sequel after a $31.9 million domestic box office loss. His next project is Borderlands, due in the summer.

What is Hostel about?

The story of Hostel follows two college students, Paxton Rodriguez and Josh Brooks, who travel across Europe with their Icelandic friend Óli Eriksson. While in the Netherlands, they visit an Amsterdam nightclub and then a brothel. When they are unable to return to their hostel due to a curfew, they accept an offer from a man named Alexei to stay at his apartment. Alexei convinces them that, instead of continuing to Barcelona, they should visit a hostel in Slovakia that is purportedly filled with beautiful women.

The three friends board a train to Slovakia, where Josh accidentally touches a Dutch businessman's leg, leading to a tense confrontation. The businessman angrily yells at Josh, who then apologizes, and the businessman departs.

Upon arriving in Slovakia, they find themselves sharing a room with two attractive women, Natalya and Svetlana, who invite them to a spa and later to a disco. During their outing, Josh has a run-in with local Romani children, but the Dutch businessman steps in to defend him. Josh apologizes for his earlier reaction.

That night, Paxton and Josh engage in sexual activity with Natalya and Svetlana, while Óli leaves with another woman, Vala. The following morning, Óli is nowhere to be found. A woman named Kana shows them a photo of Óli and her friend Yuki, both of whom are now missing. Unbeknownst to them, Óli has been decapitated, and Yuki is being tortured.

Josh becomes anxious and wants to leave, but Paxton persuades him to stay for one more night. However, both women slip tranquilizers into their drinks. As a result, Josh faints, and Paxton is locked in a pantry.

Josh wakes up in a dungeon-like room where the Dutch businessman begins to maim him with a drill, creating holes in his body, slicing his tendons, and eventually slitting his throat. Meanwhile, Paxton wakes up in a disco and returns to the hostel, where he is again invited to a spa by Natalya and Svetlana. Natalya leads Paxton to an old factory where he discovers Josh's mutilated corpse, stitched together in a grotesque manner. Paxton is then restrained and prepped for torture by a German client named Johann.

During the torture, Johann accidentally severs Paxton's hand restraints while cutting off Paxton's fingers with a chainsaw. This causes Johann to fall and sever his own leg. Paxton seizes the opportunity to shoot Johann in the head, kill a guard, and find a business card for the Elite Hunting Club. As he navigates the facility, he discovers Kana, whose face is being disfigured by an American client.

Paxton kills Kana's torturer and rescues her. They flee in a stolen car, during which Paxton kills Natalya, Svetlana, and Alexei, while a pursuing car is destroyed by young delinquents who attack the men with concrete blocks.

The two survivors make it to the train station. Upon seeing her disfigured face in a reflection, Kana is overcome with despair and commits suicide by leaping in front of an oncoming train. This tragic event creates a distraction, allowing Paxton to board another train unnoticed. Onboard, Paxton hears the voice of the Dutch businessman.

When the train stops in Vienna, Austria, Paxton follows the Dutch businessman into a public restroom. There, Paxton exacts his revenge by torturing the businessman before finally slicing his throat, killing him.

