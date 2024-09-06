Princess Diana Had THIS To Say After Iconic Uptown Funk Dance In Honor Of King Charles' Birthday, Dance Anne Allan Reveals

Princess Diana was one of the most celebrated members of the British royal family, who captured global attention with her remarkable charity work and ability to connect with people from all walks of life. The late royal princess was married to King Charles, and during their tumultuous relationship, the couple welcomed two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Diana once surprised her then-husband King Charles with an iconic dance performance on Uptown Girl, as recently Anne Allan recalled how the late princess reacted after the performance. Read on further to know more details!

According to People magazine, in her new book Dancing With Diana: A Memoir, dancer and ballet mistress Anne Allan details her experience giving the late Princess Diana 'hundreds' of secret ballet lessons. The outlet noted that Allan also recalled how the late princess decided to surprise her then-husband with her dance performance on Uptown Girl at a charity event at the Royal Opera House in 1985.

She teamed up with renowned British dancer Wayne Sleep, for the three-minute performance. However, King Charles reportedly wasn’t very impressed by the surprise. Allan recently told the publication that the royal princess "just wanted him to be thrilled," adding, "When you feel that somebody doesn’t love you, that affects you. She kept thinking that there was love there and that there would be love there. And I’m sure there was."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Princess Diana Wanted To Re-Do Royal Wedding With King Charles For THIS Reason; Former Hairdresser Reveals

In the exclusive excerpts published by the magazine, Allan recalled how when Diana entered the stage at the Royal Opera House, there was an "audible intake of breath from the audience."

Allan also reflected on the late princess 'favorite moment,' noting it was when she placed her hands on Sleep’s head and "pushed him down into a kneeling position, then kicking one of her legs high over his head," expressing that the audience "loved" the storytelling of the move.

Allan noted that while many in the audience were amazed by Diana's performance, King Charles allegedly was not impressed. She recalled that, after the dance, Diana told her and Wayne that the performance "beats the wedding." She noted that her reaction surprised both of them.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Visits Late Mother Princess Diana's Childhood Home Amid Her Death Anniversary

In the excerpt, she noted how everyone congratulated Princess Diana, which she greatly appreciated at the time. However, when the princess approached King Charles, she wanted his "approval."

Advertisement

Allan recounted how he reportedly responded with a brief "Well done, darling" before turning to speak with someone else. She added, "I sensed disapproval from him, and my heart took a thud."