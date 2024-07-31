Richard Gadd Reveals He Is Set To Defend Baby Reindeer In Court: 'Would Testify Competently'

Richard Gadd, creator and star of Netflix's Emmy-nominated series Baby Reindeer, is set to testify for Netflix in a $170 million lawsuit against Martha Scott, despite not being named a defendant. Gadd has backed dismissing the legal action in a declaration filed on Monday. In a 21-page document filed to a California court on Monday, Gadd described years of stalking, harassment, abuse and threats he allegedly suffered from the plaintiff, Fiona Harvey, between 2014 and 2017.

Harvey filed a $170m lawsuit against Netflix in June, in which she accused the streaming giant of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence and violations of her right of publicity. Netflix have billed Baby Reindeer as a true story.

Richard Gadd responds to the lawsuit against Baby Reindeer

Richard Gadd wrote a series based on a true story, but viewers were skeptical about its accuracy. Fiona Harvey confirmed she was the real-life "Martha" and sued Netflix for damages, claiming the series was a scam. The lawsuit, which reportedly amounts to $170 million, aimed to prove the series' reliance on real events.

However, Gadd has confirmed where he stands in regard to the defamation lawsuit that the real-life stalker filed when she discovered Netflix was making millions from her story. In an official statement, Gadd shared, "I have personal knowledge of the facts set forth below and, if called as a witness, could and would testify competently thereto."

Advertisement

In his court filing, Gadd outlined how Baby Reindeer is a fictionalised retelling of his emotional journey. “The Series is a dramatic work,” he wrote. “It is not a documentary or an attempt at realism. While the Series is based on my life and real-life events and is, at its core, emotionally true, it is not a beat-by-beat recounting of the events and emotions I experienced as they transpired. It is fictionalized, and is not intended to portray actual facts.”

Baby Reindeer has become a popular favorite, with critics praising it as a 98% success story on Rotten Tomatoes. The show quickly gained popularity, after the real Martha showed up on television. As both sides prepare for what will be a unique case of truth versus fiction in a courtroom, Baby Reindeer continues to entice in new viewers. If the case makes it to court, it would not be surprising to see the show climb up the Netflix chart once again. For now, though, everyone involved just seems to be waiting for the inevitable legal showdown to get underway.

Advertisement

Harvey is seeking $50m for actual damages, $50m in compensatory damages for mental anguish, loss of enjoyment and loss of business, $50m for all profits from Baby Reindeer and $20m for punitive damages. A Netflix spokesperson told the Guardian in June, “We intend to defend this matter vigorously and to stand by Richard Gadd’s right to tell his story.”

The story of Baby Reindeer

The story follows an aspiring comedian Donny Dunn, who works as a bartender in a London pub. He offers a cup of tea to a customer, Martha, to cheer her up. Martha develops an attachment to Donny and begins to stalk him both in person and online. Years earlier, Donny is being mentored by TV writer Darrien O'Connor, who supplies him with drugs.

The latter repeatedly sexually assaults and rapes Donny during drug-induced blackouts, until they break off contact. In the present, Donny reports Martha to the police for stalking, violence and threatening his parents. She is arrested and spends nine months in prison. Darrien and Donny meet again. Darrien suggests a renewal of their collaboration. Donny reluctantly agrees.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Baby Reindeer Star Richard Gadd Clarifies That Hit Netflix Show Was Not About Fiona Harvey