Rihanna's ex boyfriend Hassan Jameel engaged to Nicole Watson? Here's the truth

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel parted ways last month. While Rihanna has been spotted with A$AP Rocky, a couple of photos on Instagram left fans believing that Hassan has moved on and is engaged.

Lately, Rihanna's dating life has been in the spotlight. A few days ago, news broke that Rihanna and her Saudi billionaire have parted ways. Rihanna has been tight-lipped about her relationship for about three years and she chose to keep her break up under the wraps as well. While the reason behind the split hasn't been revealed, RiRi fans jumped the gun when they came across photos of an engagement party which tagged Hassan and a mystery woman who goes by the handle "_nicolewatson_" aka Nicole Watson.

The photos featured a pre-wedding "Mr & Mrs" cake with the decorations reading "she said yes." Another picture showed a table decked up for a party with balloons of "bride-to-be" glued to the wall. Soon after the photos began making the rounds on social media, fans dropped into Nicole's Instagram profile and accused her of breaking up Rihanna and Hassan.

Comments like "YOU WILL NEVER BE RIHANNA," "Hassan really downgraded lmao!!!!" and "WE WANT RIHANNA AND HASSAN" flooded her Instagram post's comments section. Fed up with the rumours, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories and cleared the air. She wrote, "Wow, being accused of breaking up the relationship of and getting engaged to someone I've never met is pretty extreme. Do not believe everything you read on some weird post."

Meanwhile, Rihanna has sparked dating rumours with A$AP Rocky. The singer has been spotted with the rapper a couple of times since the breakup. A recent report also revealed that the rumoured couple shared a hotel suite during the trip to New York City recently. A source informed The Sun, "Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun."

