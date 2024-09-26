Riley Keough Says Mom Lisa Marie Presley 'Didn’t Find Herself Interesting' to Write a Memoir; Keough Finishes It, Set To Release On THIS Date

Late Lisa Marie Presley’s posthumous memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, which the singer and daughter of Elvis Presley began writing but couldn’t complete, contains painful details of the trials and tribulations of her life, especially during her final few years. The volume, completed by her daughter Riley Keough, consists of accounts straight from her, who described her mother as a person stricken with self-criticism and insecurity. Below is an excerpt from the book, set to hit the shelves on October 15. The excerpt was obtained by People on September 25.

“In the year before she died, my mother, Lisa Marie Presley, began writing her memoir. Though she tried various approaches and sat for many book interviews, she couldn’t figure out how to write about herself,” Keough, 35, wrote in the book’s introduction. “She didn’t find herself interesting, even though, of course, she was. She didn’t like talking about herself. She was insecure.”

Keough added, “She wasn’t sure what her value to the public was other than being Elvis’s daughter. She was so wracked with self-criticism that working on her book became incredibly difficult for her.”

So she sought the help of her daughter, Riley, whom she apparently affectionately called Pookie. One month after the Daisy Jones & The Six star agreed to write her mother’s book with her, Keough mentions Lisa passed away.

Lisa Marie, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died of cardiac arrest in January 2023. She is survived by her mother, Keough, and her twin daughters, Harper and Finley, who are 15. She also had a son named Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Lisa Marie Presley is also survived by her first grandchild, Tupelo, Riley and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen’s daughter. Tupelo gets her name from the eponymous city in Mississippi, where Elvis came from.

Months after her mother’s untimely demise at 54, Riley wrote in the introduction of the book that when she received tapes of interviews her mother had done, she felt her presence in the room. The feeling, per Keough, made her feel like a child again, and she burst into tears.

From Here to the Great Unknown will be in bookstores near you beginning October 15.

