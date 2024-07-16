Rob Lowe Recalls Time With Tom Cruise During Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders; Says They Were 'Running Bros'

Rob Lowe has shared some of the best and most memorable times with the Mission: Impossible star Tom Cruise. Talking about the days they worked together, the 911: Lone Star actor also recalled how energetic they both were back when they were young.

Both Tom Cruise and Rob Lowe had worked on Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders.

Rob Lowe talks about Tom Cruise

Rob Lowe was recently interviewed by Rich Eisen on his radio show. During the episode that was aired on Monday, July 15, the St. Elmo’s Fire actor opened up about his young days and the special time he shared with Tom Cruise.

Shedding light on his past, Lowe –who was only 17 when he and Cruise met while working on the 1983 film, The Outsiders– stated that the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning star was living with Emilio Estevez, one of their co-star from the film, while auditioning for the movie.

Rob Lowe also recalled he and Tom Cruise going out to “workout and jog, like running bros.”

Calling the Edge of Tomorrow actor “competitive,” Lowe added that they both boxed, inside the hotel’s hallway, where they were staying during the filming of Francis Ford Coppola’s movie.

He recalled himself and Cruise being young and stuck on a movie set. Hence, as per Lowe to have some fun they would put on headgear and mouthpieces and practice sparing.

Although Lowe was not as jacked as the Top Gun: Maverick star back then, the Youngblood actor recalled somehow getting a shot at Cruise during one of the sparing sessions.

While talking to the host, Eisen, Rob Lowe added, “I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor.” However, he also mentioned that the Days of Thunder actor had then knocked him over.

Rob Lowe went on to add that, it was the stuff they did in their spare time, calling it a guys thing to do.

Rob Lowe and Tom Cruise in The Outsiders

The Outsiders is a 1983 crime drama movie directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The movie starred Tom Cruise as Steve Randle and Rob Lowe as Sodapop Curtis. However, the film even had other acclaimed actors such as Matt Dillion, Ralph Mcchio, Patrick Swayze, Diane Lane, and more.

The movie is adapted from a 1967 novel by S.E. Hinton of the same name and talks about the rivalry between two gangs based out of Oklahoma.

