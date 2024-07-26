Rob Lowe’s Son John Owen Reveals He Had A 'Mental Breakdown' While Filming Unstable With His Father: 'I Walked Off Set...'

Rob Lowe and his son, John Owen Lowe, teamed up for their Netflix workplace comedy series Unstable in 2023, which they co-created with Victor Fresco. Owen recently detailed his experience acting alongside his famous father, Lowe, and revealed that he had a 'mental breakdown' on the set while filming the series. Read on further to know more details!

John Owen reveals he had a 'mental breakdown' while filming Unstable with Rob Lowe

During his recent appearance on the latest episode of Andy Cohen's Radio Andy, John Owen shared that working with his father, Rob Lowe, in their hit series Unstable was initially a "terrible idea in regards to my mental health." In the show, Owen plays the fictional role of Lowe's son. The actor explained that "two weeks" into filming the first season, he experienced a "legitimate little mental breakdown."

He said he "walked off the set" and went into his trailer, saying, "I went 'Oh, s**t.' I was trying to become my own person and get distance away from him, and I am now his costar." The Grinder movie actor further remarked that he had a moment of realization when he saw his face next to his father's on a sheet and knew they'd be doing press together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Robert Downey Jr. Reveals He Was 'Jealous' Of Rob Lowe During Their High School Days; Says He Thought It Was 'High Functioning'

He said, "It was like all these realizations dawned on me, and I remember calling my representatives, which is so funny. I said, 'I gotta call my reps.' That's the first thing."

John Owen said his reps helped him gain a "healthier perspective," reminding him to feel grateful for the opportunity for several reasons, sharing, "My dad won't be around forever. It'll be amazing that we share this together. And B, it's hard to work in the entertainment industry."



ALSO READ: Rob Lowe Recalls Time With Tom Cruise During Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders; Says They Were 'Running Bros'

Rob Lowe gushed about working with his son John Owen in Unstable

In a previous interview with Variety, Rob Lowe shared his experience working with his son on the show Unstable. He said that as a father, it was a "proud moment" for him, noting because "I got to marvel at his writing skills."

Lowe added that as an actor and co-producer, he found it extremely helpful to have his son on set, saying, "To have somebody who thinks like me, has the same wants and needs as I do, it’s like having a second brain on the set."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, season 2 of Unstable will premiere on Netflix on August 1, 2024. The upcoming season features Rob Lowe, John Owen, Sian Clifford, Rachel Marsh, Emma Ferreira, Aaron Branch, and Fred Armisen, among more talented stars.