Robert De Niro's Daughter Pays Tribute to His Grandson's Leandro A Year After His Death; See Here

Famous actor Robert De Niro’s daughter, Drena De Niro, is honoring her son, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, one year after his death.

She dedicated a touching tribute on Instagram to her late son on the first anniversary of his death, sharing never-before-seen photos of Leandro and one of his graves.

She started her post with a photo of her son posing in a leather jacket and pants, arms open wide. In the next picture, Leandro wore a leather jacket and white shirt, turning his head to the side with his hair covering his face.

Drena De Niro shares poem, photos of Son's grave in tribute

Drena, 52, shared recent photos, including lines from a poem about the impact of someone's presence and a picture of her son's flower-adorned grave. She ended the Instagram post with a photo of Leandro smiling.

Drena jokingly started her caption with, "I knew this kid was stealing my clothes behind my back!"

"Today we celebrated sweet wild boy Leo," she continued. "In your short time here, you made the world brighter. You are deeply loved."

Drena thanked everyone who supported her and her family during their darkest days, hoping to pay it forward.

Drena ended the post with the hashtag #cantspelllovewithoutleo.

Leandro’s father, Carlos Mare Rodriguez, also mourned his son on Instagram, sharing a black image with the words, "Year One. Rest in Peace Rest in Me Leo," and the hashtag #youcantspelllovewithoutleo.

Carlos Rodriguez honors late son with cake and throwback videos

Carlos shared on Instagram Stories a tribute cake for his late son, adorned with the same phrase. He also posted throwback videos of Leandro dancing in the street from his younger years.

Drena first announced her son's death at age 19 on July 2, 2023, on Instagram, writing, "Rest in Peace and Eternal Paradise my darling boy."

Robert, 80, conveyed sadness about his grandson's death in a statement to PEOPLE, expressing deep distress and thanking everyone for their condolences. He requested privacy during their mourning period.

According to a spokesperson from the NYPD's Deputy Commissioner of Public Information, authorities responded to a 911 call around 2:23 p.m. on July 2, 2023, finding a male unconscious and unresponsive. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

The next month, the New York City chief medical examiner's office informed PEOPLE that Leandro's death resulted from an accidental drug overdose. The substances involved included fentanyl, bromazolam, alprazolam, 7-aminoclonazepam, ketamine, and cocaine.

Drena later shared on Instagram that someone had sold Leandro pills laced with fentanyl, despite knowing their dangers. She condemned those involved in buying and selling such substances, mourning over her son's irreversible loss.

