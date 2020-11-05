Robert Downey Jr's on screen daughter from Avengers: Endgame channels her inner Rescue for Halloween

Lexi Rabe, who played Robert Downey Jr's daughter in Avengers: Endgame, drew inspiration from the Marvel world for her Halloween 2020 costume.

We know, we know, it has a couple of days since Halloween weekend ended. But Lexi Rabe's Halloween 2020 costume had us revisiting the weekend for one last time. For the unversed, the child artist was seen playing the daughter of Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame. Their "I love you 3000" interaction has now become an iconic catchphrase from the movie. Our heart breaks a little every time we hear it. Anyway, so Lexi! She took to her Instagram account to reveal she sported the Rescue armour from the Avengers comic and movie.

Sharing a breathtaking image on the social media platform, the child artist assured that it was not an edited picture but she indeed slipped into the superhero costume. Famous cosplay artist Shannon Rona helped Rabe with the suit. "No that's not photoshopped! Rescue. Avengers. Custom built for me! By a friend [Shannon Rona]. Gwyneth Paltrow, what do you think? Robert Downey Jr., pretty cool huh? Marvel, hoping I get to fill these shoes one day!" the Avengers: Endgame star said, sharing the photo. Check out the photo here.

We would give anything to watch Lexi and Robert reunite as the Starks on the big screen. However, it seems like RDJ has laid the Iron Man suit to rest for good. During his appearance on the SmartLess podcast, the Marvel Cinematic Universe actor insisted that his MCU time is "all done." The actor, along with Chris Evans, bowed down from MCU in Avengers: Endgame.

