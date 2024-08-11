Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Criticizes Viral Post, Claims Her Late Father Didn't Own Pet Monkey: 'It’s Been Brought To My Attention...'

Robin Williams was one of the most extraordinary actors in Hollywood, who sadly passed away at 63 on 11 August 2014. Williams starred in many blockbuster hits and influential movies throughout his career and earned many awards.

As several of his co-stars and friends remembered the actor on his death anniversary, a post featuring the Good Will Hunting star with a monkey, claiming that he owned that pet, recently went viral on social media. However, his daughter, Zelda Williams, criticized the post, revealing that the monkey is his Night at the Museum co-star. Read on further to know more details!

According to People magazine, the above-mentioned viral photo of the late legendary actor features him posing with a monkey who could be seen sitting on his shoulder.

However, it was the caption of the post that caught everyone's attention, as the user wrote, "One of the last photos of a gem of a man, with his pet monkey, taken a few days before he committed suicide by hanging at the age of 63."



Williams' daughter Zelda, whom he welcomed with his second wife Marsha Garces, reacted to the post, as she re-shared it on X (Twitter). She slammed the false claims, writing, "It’s been brought to my attention some probably AI-written BS like this is going viral."

His daughter clarified that he did not own a pet monkey, and no one should before mentioning that if someone is ever "tempted" to get one, they should instead support local exotic animal rescues. The actress confirmed that the monkey in the photo is his Night at the Museum co-star (who is known as Crystal the Monkey and played Dexter in the film).

On the death anniversary of Robin Willaims, Zelda shared another post in which she expressed that since more false or poorly researched posts are likely to go viral on her father's death anniversary, it might be best to assume they are "all BS," noting as they usually are and advised the late actor's fans to ignore those misleading posts and "do something nice for yourself instead."