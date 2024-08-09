Sally Field Opens Up About Robin Williams' Sensitivity On Set; Says THIS

A few days ahead of Robin Williams's 10th death anniversary, Sally Field fondly recalled him as a “very sensitive and intuitive” spirit. The Steel Magnolias actor revealed that shortly after her father's death, Williams made necessary arrangements so she could leave the sets of Mrs. Doubtfire.

Field revealed to Vanity Fair that she learned of her father's passing while working on the comedy in 1993. The 77-year-old actor recalled, “I was of course beside myself.” She continued, “I came on the set trying with all my might to act. I wasn’t crying. Robin came over, pulled me out of the set, and asked, ‘Are you okay?’”

It is then that the Norma Rae actor informed Williams of her father's passing. She remembered him shouting, “Oh my God, we need to get you out of here right now,” pointing out that he succeeded in doing so, which was no minor effort on a big-budget movie.

“They shot around me the rest of the day. I could go back to my house, call my brother, and make arrangements. It’s a side of Robin that people rarely knew. He was very sensitive and intuitive,” she remembered. She continued explaining, “You couldn’t really see what Mrs. Doubtfire was on the page. It became its own life form primarily because of him.”

Talking about Williams’s passing away, Field confessed that she still doesn’t think it happened and continues to see him as “is.” She still continues to think that Williams is incapable of having departed and remains here among us. “I feel him,” she said.

It wasn't just Field who was putting love and care into Mrs. Doubtfire to honor Williams. Remembering him, Mrs Doutfire director Chris Columbus shared that by the end of the first week of filming, the late star had known each and every cast and crew member of the team.

He revealed, “He had learned everybody’s name, from the caterers to the production assistants” adding that he would remember and crack a joke if someone had a peculiarity. “It made everyone feel like he was their friend and put everyone in a fantastic mood,” he recalled.

On August 11, 2014, the Oscar-winning actor was discovered dead at his California home. Williams died by suicide as a result of asphyxia due to hanging, according to the final autopsy report, and he had diffuse Lewy body dementia.

On the day when his father would have turned 73 years old last month, Zak, his oldest son, paid tribute to him on social media. Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture with his father along with a caption that read, “I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world. There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch. I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever.”

