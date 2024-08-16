Rock Icon Greg Kihn, Famous For Hits Like Jeopardy, Passes Away At 75 After Alzheimer's Battle

Greg Kihn, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist best known for his dance hit Jeopardy, which reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 before being parodied by Weird Al Yankovic, has passed away. The musician died on Thursday, August 15, at age 75 after battling Alzheimer’s, his publicist Michael Brandvold announced. Kihn’s family did not wish to disclose the location of his death.

Read on for a life summary of the artist who helped blend folk, classic rock, blues, and pop in a way that defined the Bay Area music scene in the 1980s.

Gregory Stanley Kihn was born in Baltimore on July 10, 1949, to Stanley and Jane Kihn. His father was an inspector for the city health department.

When Kihn was 17, his mother sent his audio tape to local radio station WCAO, helping him win a VOX electric guitar.

Kihn moved to San Francisco in 1974 and signed with Matthew Kaufman’s Beserkley Records. However, he had to wait until 1976 to release his self-titled debut album.

His subsequent LPs include Rockihnroll (1981), Kihntinued (1982), Kihnspiracy (1983), Kihntageous (1984), Citizen Kihn (1985), Love & Rock & Roll (1986), Mutiny (1994), Horror Show (1996), and more.

Kihn served as a morning show host on the San Jose, California-based radio station KUFX-FM for 17 years through 2018. He also published several horror novels and helped edit short stories by the likes of Ray Davies, Pete Townshend, and Joan Jett.

Breeding rare praying mantises was a unique hobby of Kihn’s, in addition to contributing time and money to Operation Care and Comfort, a non-profit dedicated to deployed and veteran service members.

Kihn’s survivors include his wife Jay; children Ryan and Alexis; son-in-law Samora; grandsons Nate and Zuri; sister Laura; brother-in-law Lou; and nephews Larry, Lau, and Matthews.

A private memorial service for the musician is planned, as is a public celebration of life concert. Donations in lieu of flowers for Kihn can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

