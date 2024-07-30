Rolling Stones And Iron Maiden Become Family As Ronnie Wood’s Son And Steve Harris' Daughter Marry In London

Two legendary bands have now become a family. The son of Ronnie Wood, Tyrone, and the daughter of Steve Harris, Faye, have tied the knot in London. For those unfamiliar, Ronnie Woods is a member of the iconic Rolling Stones, and Steve Harris is the bassist of the heavy metal act Iron Maiden.

The just-married pair recently uploaded a series of photos on social media, giving their followers a pretty big update.

Tyrone Woods and Faye Harris get married in London

The classic rock fans could not hold their excitement as they heard the big revelation made on social media recently. Tyrone Woods and Faye Harris got married in London in a civil ceremony, as reported by PEOPLE. The publication also stated that the couple tied the knot on July 24, 2024.

Sharing the happy moment on their social media, the couple uploaded a series of pictures a few days later, on July 28. The Instagram post that showed the carousel had the caption, "MARRIED!! Mr & Mrs Wood!"

In this series of photos, the first picture showed both the newly married couple happy as they walked down the stairs. In this same picture, the friends and family who were present for their wedding can be seen extremely excited as they showered confetti on them.

While Tryone was seen wearing a three-piece suit with a dark green jacket, black vest, and black trousers, his wife Faye was seen wearing a cute white-colored mini dress for the wedding.

Further in the carousel, Faye showed off her wedding ring, which looked beautiful on her finger, while the other pictures showed the couple cheering in a hallway.

In this series of extremely happy photos, the two could be seen kissing each other in a car, with the picture taken from the front seat.

Tyrone and Faye Wood’s parents about their wedding

Before the wedding, Ronnie Wood had told The Sun, “Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the tour.” At the time, he was referring to the Hackney Diamonds tour of his band Rolling Stones, which had begun on April 28 this year and ran till July 21.

On the Instagram post of Tyrone and Faye’s wedding, Jo Wood, the mother of Tyrone, posted a series of heart emojis and a champagne glass-clicking symbol.

Jo was married to Ronnie from 1985 to 2011. In the picture taken by Hello, both Steve Harris and Ronnie Wood could be seen posing together with their kids during the wedding.

As per PEOPLE, Tyrone and Faye got engaged in December 2023. They first went public about their relationship in the year 2022.

