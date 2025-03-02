Running Point Ending Explained: Know How Kate Hudson's Isla Gordon Leads The Team to Unexpected Finale; Check Out Possibility of Season 2

This article contains spoilers for the Running Point Season 1.

Netflix’s Running Point truly had an engaging plot, where the audience got to witness Kate Hudson’s portrayal of leadership in an entertaining way. The ending especially got everyone on the edge of their seats.

For starters, Isla, played by Hudson, is unexpectedly given a charge as the president of Los Angeles Waves after her brother Cam, portrayed by Justin Theroux is sent to rehab. The dramatic yet comedic twists and turns bring the viewers to the point where Isla has brought the team to the point of playoffs.

But sadly, the team loses in game seven. The viewers see Isla, who is sad about it, having a chat with the head coach of the team, Jay Brown, played by Jay Ellis, and they end up sharing a kiss. Later when she enters her office, she surprisingly finds her brother’s return from rehab.

When it came to the show, it appeared to have its focus on the manner of leadership that truly caused ‘Waves’ in the team. Hudson, after taking up the primal role after her father, Jack Gordon, tries to be like him, only to realize that that isn't the correct way.

She then attempts to bring her own spice when it comes to leadership. The storyline truly showcased her care for the team members, and she treats them as humans first above them being a player and their performance. It appeared that the show may point out that this way of leading is a better one.

Advertisement

As far as the storyline for the next season goes, which is yet to be confirmed, per Glamour, the audience can expect to see what will Cam’s return bring to the plot, since he is seemingly back from rehab. There may be ego clashes in the way they’ll lead the team or the politics that may unfold behind the scenes. Along with that, there is a possibility that the romantic story between Isla and Coach Jay also can be explored.

The audience can watch or re-watch Running Point on Netflix.