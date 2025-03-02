Publicist Reveals How Tom Cruise's Infamous Couch Jumping Incident on The Oprah Winfrey Show Cost Him His Job

Oprah Winfrey’s talk show has given us many unforgettable memories, but among them, Tom Cruise’s couch-jumping incident takes the cake. It not only created an iconic pop culture moment but also got Paramount Pictures publicist– Tim Menke reportedly fired.

This information was shared by Menke himself when he was honored with the Henri Bollinger Award during ICG Publicists Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday, Feb 28, per The Hollywood Reporter.

In his acceptance speech, he reportedly said, “These awards solidified a special place in my heart in 2006 when, after a dozen years at Paramount, I was kicked to the curb in large part because, well, long story short of a couch on [The Oprah Winfrey Show].”

He also said, “It was my booking and it didn’t go very well. It violated the adage that all publicity is good publicity.” As per the outlet, at the time of the incident, Menke was a senior publicist for Paramount Pictures.

As per the publication's article, it was revealed that Menke later ended up securing a job at 20th Century Fox, in its publicity department, and he is now back at Paramount Pictures, working under “visionary leader” Liz West.

In his speech, Menke said, “Shout out to the studio head who thought after 12 years away, it might be a good idea for me to drive through the gates of Paramount once again as an employee.”

For the unversed, back in 2005, when Cruise appeared on Oprah’s talk show, he did not shy away while expressing his love for his girlfriend at the time– Katie Holmes, who he married later and parted ways reportedly in the years 2012.

On the show, the actor pumped his fists, knelt down on the floor many times, and also jumped on the sofa, with both his feet on it.