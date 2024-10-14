What Next For Hugh Jackman After Deadpool & Wolverine? Actor Shares Exciting Update Featuring Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman is here to share a big and exciting update following the grand success of Deadpool and Wolverine. After thrilling fans in movie theaters worldwide, the actor is now planning to take to the stage. Hugh Jackman, who recently turned 56 and celebrated his birthday on October 12, took to social media to share his plans with his beloved fans.

The seasoned actor whose stellar acting in Denis Villeneuve’s 2013 film The Prisoners we still can't forget will next perform live for a 12-show residency at New York's Radio City Music Hall next year.

The musical play, From New York With Love, will feature some of Hugh Jackman's grand roles on screen, such as those from the musicals The Greatest Showman, Les Miserables, The Boy From Oz, and The Music Man. The actor even has more surprises for his fans who will be attending his residency.

In the recently uploaded Instagram post, the X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor was seen sitting on a very familiar sofa.

As stated by the Marvel star, "A little over two years ago, Ryan [Reynolds] sat in this very seat and announced to the world that I'd be coming back for Deadpool & Wolverine."

He then went on to add that playing Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the time of his life. He also mentioned that he had fun while making the movie with Ryan Reynolds.

As the Van Helsing actor stated, “I've been wondering what comes next..." the footage showed Ryan Reynolds walking past in the background.

This is when Jackman asks, "Hey Ryan, do you want to come to one of my live performances at Radio City Music Hall?"

Soon, we see both of them having intriguing and funny conversations in the video.

For those unaware, it has already been five years since Jackman was last seen on stage in a one-man show called The Man. The Music. The Show. This play showcased material from The Greatest Showman, and that too with a live orchestra.

Meanwhile, the actor has been startling his followers with his preferences on screen and on the stage. In 2011, Jackman even hosted a concert residency at New York's Broadhurst Theatre.

Hugh Jackman was seen reprising his most acclaimed role of the mutant, Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, along with Ryan Reynolds who portrayed the role of Deadpool.

From New York With Love will begin on January 24 and continue till August 16.

