Sabrina Carpenter Enters Time100 Next List After Her Hit Release Taste; Christina Aguilera Drops Sweet Note

Sabrina Carpenter gets placed on the Time 100 Next list amidst dropping a couple of hits in the previous months. The young singer’s achievements were followed by Christina Augilera’s sweet note congratulating Carpenter and praising the Please Please Please singer for her dedication towards the industry and her work.

Carpenter featured on one of the three covers of Time Magazine, where she donned a red strapless dress with a flowey veil, giving the needed oomph to the musician’s pose.

In the note by Aguilera, she appreciated the Espresso singer by stating, "It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages.” She further added that she had a similar start as Carpenter on Disney, and later on went on to become huge names in the industry.

The Pitch Perfect 2 actress went on to mention in her note that she understands "what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business."

Moreover, Aguilera mentioned that the Tall Girl actress has worked hard and, over the years, has been handling the tasks with ease and effortlessly with her bright charisma and smile.

She elaborated, "Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature Coy charm.” Meanwhile, the actress-singer recently collaborated with Sabrina Carpenter on the reimagined version of her hit song, What a Girl Wants.

Apart from her name being listed in the latest Time 100 Next list, Carpenter was also placed on the Billboard 200 Chart in August. The recent achievement of the singer comes after the musician’s sixth studio album, Short n’ Sweet, was dropped in the previous month.

Sabrina Carpenter announced her album in June on her social media platform, stating that the project was “quite special” to her and "it’ll be something special to you too." The studio album sold nearly 362,000 units.

On the work front, the 24-year-old musician is off on the roads along the country as a part of her Short n’ Sweet tour.

