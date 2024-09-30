Sabrina Carpenter Addresses Viral Theory About Her Alleged Connection In Eric Adams' Indictment: 'Should We Talk About...'

Sabrina Carpenter, who already faced controversy for her Feather music video, which was shot in a Brooklyn Catholic church, is now at the heart of a new theory.

During her recent Madison Square Garden show, she addressed speculation that her video may have led to the investigation of New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The theory proposes a link between the video, the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, and the mayor's indictment.

During her Madison Square Garden performance on Sunday night, Sabrina Carpenter mentioned the viral rumor building around her and Eric Adams' indictment.

According to speculation, Carpenter's Feather video, filmed at Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Brooklyn, is somehow connected to the federal investigation that led to Adams’ indictment. “Damn, what now?” Carpenter joked to the crowd, before adding, “Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted, or…”

The lighthearted comment drew cheers from the audience, but it revealed a far larger controversy that began last year when her music video led to the dismissal of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, who had permitted Carpenter to film at the church.

According to the New York Post, federal investigators issued a subpoena on the church last week. The subpoena apparently requested information about Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello's connections to Frank Carone, Mayor Eric Adams' former chief of staff.

While the details are unclear, the subpoena is allegedly linked to Carpenter's controversial Feather video, which has around 100 million views on YouTube. Some believe the church's role in allowing the video to be filmed may have exposed corruption, accelerating the federal probe into Adams.

The Diocese of Brooklyn has not revealed any details concerning the investigation. When asked if Carpenter's video had a role in the subpoena or the broader investigation, they merely said, “It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing. The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations.”

The original backlash to Sabrina Carpenter's Feather video came shortly after its release in late October last year. The bloody and graphic video, filmed inside the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, drew strong reactions from the church and its followers.

Carpenter addressed the backlash at the time, claiming that she had gotten proper permission to make the video at the church. Carpenter addressed the situation in an interview with Variety, stating that she had received permission to shoot there. During her performance, she wore a shirt that said, "Jesus was a carpenter," referencing both her last name and the ongoing controversy.

