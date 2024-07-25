Saleka Night Shyamalan Shares Details On How Taylor Swift Inspired Her Mindset In Psychological Thriller Trap

Saleka Night Shyamalan invoked Taylor Swift's 'Boss Woman’ attitude for her upcoming psychological thriller Trap, helmed by her famous father, M. Night Shyamalan. She stars as a pop star in the film. Trap is slated for a nationwide release on August 2, 2024.

The debut psychological thriller role of Saleka Night Shyamalan in Trap was inspired by the sheer magnetism Taylor Swift exudes in her concerts. During the Wednesday, July 24 premiere of Trap at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, she told People magazine about her preparation for the part.

In Trap, Josh Hartnett stars as a father and serial killer who goes to a pop concert with his teenage daughter, who is played by Ariel Donoghue. However, it turns out to be a trap set by the police to catch him. Saleka embodies the role of Lady Raven. She is the pop star that Cooper (Hartnett) and Riley (Donoghue) are there to see.

Saleka highlighted Taylor Swift’s influence as a powerful businesswoman, "how she’s this boss woman and CEO." She thought of her as someone who had been successful and powerful in the world of music and business, like a boss. They admired her as an entertainer and stated how Swift serves as an inspiration to others.

Saleka Night Shyamalan's new album for Trap arrives soon

In her preparation for the Trap role, she said that she also watched "a lot of videos of Rosalía performing on stage and Billie Eilish." She watched performances by some of the great artists of this generation to see how they commanded the stage with confidence. Being introverted and shy herself, Saleka said it could have been difficult for her to perform with confidence, so she looked up to these artists when embodying Lady Raven.

Prior to the premiere, Saleka took to social media to announce that Lady Raven, her new album consisting of 14 original songs from Trap, would be released on August 2nd. She thanked Amaarae, Russ, and Kid Cudi, some of whom have inspired her along this journey. She wrote, "I can’t even believe this is real but I had the greatest honor of my life getting to make songs with 3 artists whose music has meant so much to me."

The official description of Trap by Warner Bros. Pictures reads, " A new experience in the world of M. Night Shyamalan — Trap — featuring performances by rising music star Saleka Shyamalan. A father and teen daughter attend a pop concert, where they realize they’re at the center of a dark and sinister event." It comes out in theatres on August 2nd.

