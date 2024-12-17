Sarah Michelle Gellar Addresses Her Viral Reaction To Jennifer Love Hewitt’s Question On Red Carpet; READ

The people on the internet were shocked to see the way Sarah Michelle Gellar reacted when she was asked about the rumors of Jennifer Love Hewitt’s reprising her role in the sequel of I Know What You Did Last Summer on the premiere of Dexter: The Original Sin.

For the unversed, when Gellar was asked this, she reportedly remained silent before responding with, “I have nothing to do with that,” after which she walked away. When this incident was out, many netizens started speculating on the alleged feud between the former co-stars.

Other people on the internet also started speculating that the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star attempted to not spill any information about the sequel because she reportedly revealed earlier that she got in a “bit of trouble” for sharing the director’s chair’s picture on set before its filming news was officially announced.

After her red carpet moment went viral, now Geller took to her Instagram handle to clear the air about it. On the platform’s story, she explained the reason behind her reaction to the asked question.

She penned, “Aspiring actors, please note: this deer-in-the-headlights reaction is perfect for when you are excited to see so many old friends in one project but have already stupidly forgotten what NDA means once this month.”

It is also to be noted that the rumors about the feud between the two actresses have been going around for quite some time. Recently, Jennifer Love Hewitt addressed the claim that she had tweaked the IKWYDLAS script to get Gellar's role killed off, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Hewitt reportedly said that she was 18 years old and the script notes from her were not taken. She added that all of them were in that experience together and were figuring that out. She talked about rooting for her and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress continued, “I think it’s the cutest thing in the world that they’ve been married for 100 years and have kids. It's adorable. So it’s just been really funny to see all of this stuff."

