Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Open To Buffy The Vampire Slayer’s Reboot? Actress Reveals

Sarah Michelle Gellar might make us nostalgic with the reboot of Buffy The Vampire Slayer as she expressed her interest in doing that. The actress did not shy away while openly talking about exploring this potential new project.

It's also important to note that precisely, Gellar did shut down on the idea of the reboot of the aforementioned show, as per Entertainment Weekly. Now, she expressed her changed opinion when she came on Drew Barrymore’s show to promote her new venture, Dexter: Original Sin, which is a prequel to the OG show.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer star told Barrymore, “It’s funny. I always used to say no, because it’s in its bubble, and it’s so perfect,” adding, “But watching Sex and the City [sequel series, And Just Like That] and seeing Dexter [Orignal Sin], and realizing there are ways to do it, definitely does get your mind thinking, ‘Well, maybe.'”

She talked about exploring the multiple possibilities with the venture apart from just a prequel or a sequel. The actress told the host that it could be “anything” and that it is a “universe” which makes you come to the realization that in this world, these heroes are needed more than ever.

The Cruel Intentions star has asked about the reboot of the iconic venture multiple times, but she was not up for it. As per Entertainment Weekly, in 2021, when the actress appeared on Mario Lopez’s podcast, she was questioned about the same, she said that she should be the one doing it as she was a lot more “tired and cracky” to with putting up with that work again.

Gellar added that what worked with the show was that the “monsters represented, they were a metaphor for the horrors of adolescence.”

But now, since her thoughts about rebooting the show have changed, there is a ray of hope that we might get to witness it once again on our screens.

