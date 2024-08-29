Scooter Braun Takes Hilarious Dig At Taylor Swift’s Star-Studded Rhode Island Party; SEE Here

Scooter Braun “finally” watched the Max documentary Taylor Swift vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood and shared it on social media. Perhaps after revisiting the infamous and highly publicized feud between him and the Midnights singer over his acquisition of her masters, he recalled the seriousness of the issue. To lighten the mood, the former music producer shared TMZ’s Instagram post about Swift’s recent bash and quipped, “How was I not invited to this?!?” and added “#laughalittle” in the bottom corner.

The Cruel Summer singer’s soirée was reportedly held in honor of Blake Lively’s birthday and included celebs like Travis and Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper, Ryan Reynolds, and more.

The infamous feud began in 2019 when Swift published a Tumblr tirade claiming that the executive “stripped her” off her life’s work without giving her the opportunity to buy them. Calling out Barun’s acquisition of her catalog from her 2006 self-titled debut album through 2017’s Reputation, she wrote, “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past.” She further addressed it as a “worst-case scenario.”

However, Barun described a different story, telling Variety that he asked the pop star to meet him “several times,” but she refused. He later told the trade publication that he regretted the deal and was upset over Swift’s reaction to it. “All of what happened has been very confusing and not based on anything factual,” he added.

Advertisement

The Shake It Off singer eventually admitted to Vogue that she was given the opportunity to buy her records back, but she refused, and the Hybe CEO ultimately sold them for more than $300 million. “It was either investing in my past or my and other artists’ future, and I chose the future,” the singer told the outlet.

She eventually announced that she would re-record the albums she lost ownership of. So far, she’s released four re-recorded albums—Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Red (Taylor’s Version), Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Swift took complete control of future master recordings by producing several new albums—Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Midnights, and The Tortured Poets Department— under her new deal with Universal Music Group.