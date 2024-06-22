What Is Taylor Swift Vs Scooter Braun: Bad Blood Documentary About? Everything We Know So Far

Taylor Swift is making history with her record-breaking achievements. She is currently dazzling audiences on her Eras Tour and re-recording her first six albums. Meanwhile, Max is gearing up to release a docuseries called Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood, shedding light on her dispute with Scooter Braun regarding her masters.

The upcoming docuseries will shed light on the story of both sides, years after her long-term contract with Big Machine Label Group ended, resulting in her losing rights to her own songs. From the release date to the details of the feud, here's everything you need to know about this highly anticipated docuseries.

What is the feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun about?

Back in 2019, Scooter Braun, a well-known celebrity manager and experienced music executive, made a significant purchase. He acquired all of Taylor Swift's music, starting from her debut album in 2006 up until 2017, in a massive 300 million USD deal with Scott Borchetta from Big Machine Records. It's worth noting that when Swift was just a teenage beginner, she had signed a contract with Big Machine that unfortunately prevented her from retaining ownership of her creative work.

Swift expressed her anger over the deal on Tumblr at the time by referring to Braun as a “bully” and expressing that she felt “sad and gross.” “This is my worst case scenario. This is what happens when you sign a deal at fifteen to someone for whom the term ‘loyalty’ is clearly just a contractual concept,” wrote Swift on Tumblr.

She continued, “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Shamrock Holdings purchased the master labels from Braun thereafter in 2020 at the same price he bought it with, 300 million USD. Though Swift was offered the opportunity to acquire shares but she turned it down because she believed Braun would still receive royalties from the agreement.

Swift is currently re-recording her albums as Taylor’s versions including Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014), and Reputation (2017) to reclaim her life’s work. She has now signed with Universal Music Group and released five new albums – Lover (2019), Folklore (2020), Evermore (2020), Midnights (2022), and The Tortured Poets Department (2024).

What is Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood about?

In an interaction with NPR in 2022, Braun expressed his wish that the Big Machine acquisition would be handled differently. “The regret I have there is that I made the assumption that everyone, once the deal was done, was going to have a conversation with me, see my intent, see my character and say, great, let’s be in business together," he said.

Featuring interviews with insiders in the music business, journalists, attorneys, and individuals connected to both sides, the documentary explores why this rivalry sparked the public's interest in the first place.

As per its official synopsis, the "vs." format in the two episodes will look at both sides of the debate: one will explore Swift's claim that the sale was made without her consent and that she is now unable to purchase her masters back while the other will look into Braun's claims that Swift refused to engage in dialogue and instead instigated a public squabble by uniting her fan base against him.

When, where, and How to watch Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood?

The two-part docuseries comprises two episodes of 60 minutes each. Taylor Swift Vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood premiered this weekend on June 21 at 3.01 am ET or 12 pm PT on Max. For viewers in the UK, the documentary will be available to watch on Discovery+ as well.

