SDCC 2024: John DiMaggio Wants Method Man To Voice Kwanzaa-Bot In Futurama; DEETS

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Futurama

Futurama returns for its 12th season with John DiMaggio proposing Method Man as the new voice for the beloved Kawanzaa-Bot. The character was previously voiced by Rapper Coolio, who was able to record lines before his passing in 2022. The series also paid tribute to the ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ hitmaker.

In a recent interview with ComicBook, John DiMaggio revealed that the East Coast Rapper would be perfect for the role. Method Man is anything shy of center stage, for he has been part of series such as The Deuce, Oz, and The Wire. The series was revived by Hulu, which premiered with a 20-episode order on July 24, 2023. Additional seasons for the series will air through 2026.

Kwanzaa-Bot in Futurama

John DiMaggio revealed that he had mentioned including the rapper during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. "Listen, I'll tell you what, this is the only thing that I want. I want Method Man as Kwanzaa-Bot, as the new Kwanzaa-Bot," said DiMaggio. "I've not been able to just say in print that I want Method Man as Kwanzaa-Bot. I mentioned it during the panel, but I don't think anybody heard me. But yeah...I told him, I was like, 'I'm going to pitch you for Kwanzaa-Bot.'"

In the series, Kwanzaa-Bot is a counterpart to Robot Santa Claus and the Chanukah Zombie. He travels Kwanzaa, handing out traditional Kwanzaa literature. In Coolio’s final appearance as the character, Kwanzaa-Bot performed a rap song which was a parody of 12 Days of Christmas, telling Santa Bot what he wanted for Christmas.

About Method Man

Clifford Smith Jr. better known by his stage name, Method Man, is an American rapper who is part of the East Coast hip hop collective Wu-Tang Clan. A Grammy Winner, Clifford Smith Jr. has also made appearances in films like Keanu (2016) and The Cobbler (2014). There has been no confirmation whether he would be part of the upcoming season, but considering the list of guest appearances, we wouldn't be surprised. Stay tuned for more news on Futurama!

