First Look At Like A Dragon: Yakuza Live-Action Series Unveiled At SDCC 2024; Watch TRAILER Here

During the Like a Dragon: Yakuza panel at San Diego Comic-Con, Prime Video released the teaser trailer, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. Following the teaser release, series lead, Ryōma Takeuchi took to the stage alongside co-star Kento Kaku and other crew members. The group shared their enthusiasm with fans about the video game adaptation to life.

It was also revealed that Kento Kaku would play the role of Akira Nishikiyama, sometimes better known as Nishiki among fans of the video game. Nishiki will be the main antagonist in the series which will take place across two time periods. Here’s everything we know about the Like a Dragon: Yakuza.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza release date

The six-episode series will premiere on October 25th in Japan (24th Worldwide). The first three episodes of Like a Dragon: Yakuza will be available on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories, worldwide. In the teaser, we get to see a proper look at the upcoming adaptation, with a focus on the Kiryu. We can expect some of the action sequences to be far superior to those in the video game.

Like a Dragon: Yakuza is being directed by the critically acclaimed Masaharu Take. Along with Ryoma Takeuchi as Kazuma Kiryu, Munetaka Aoki is also playing an unspecified role in the series. We also hope characters like Goro Majima and Haruka Sawamura also make an appearance in the series, for their storylines were pivotal in the video games.

About Like a Dragon: Yakuza

Released by SEGA in 2005, the game skyrockets in its target audience. The series focuses on the iconic characters of the Kamurochō, whose stories could not be explored properly in the video game series. It is set between 1995 and 2005 and follows the life, childhood, and repercussions of the decisions of Kazuma Kiryu. Stay tuned for more details about Like a Dragon: Yakuza!

