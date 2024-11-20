Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Wins Legal Battle Against 'Outrageous Government Conduct' Ahead of Third Bail Hearing

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, who is currently incarcerated at the Brooklyn Metropolitan Center, won over the recent issues raised in court. A federal judge has stated that evidence secured during a sweep of his jail cell would not be relied on in the disgraced mogul's forthcoming bail hearing.

Combs was also able to win in the recent development as Judge Arun Subramanian told prosecutors to destroy their copies of the 19 pages of notes that were seized during a search.

As per People, Combs' attorney Marc Agnifilo said in court, "When we visit him in jail, we have lists. Everything in these pads are things we discuss. Trial strategy: who we should speak to; to undermine a witness’ credibility. We discuss everything with Mr. Combs."

The mogul's attorney called the Bureau of Prisons sweep and seizure of Diddy's notes to his lawyers "outrageous government conduct" and a "due process violation." Prosecutors had accused Diddy of tampering with witnesses from jail by using an unauthorized messaging app and phones of multiple inmates.

Diddy appeared in a Khaki jumpsuit without restraints. Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Slavik said that the documents that were seized during his jail cell raid underwent extensive review by the independent government lawyers. Those items included mostly notes unrelated to the case, such as motivational quotes, to-do lists, etc. Although a few pages allegedly contained information regarding witness payments and strategies to find damaging information.

Combs is accused of sex trafficking, racketeering, and prostitution after being apprehended in September and placed in a detention center in Brooklyn. Prosecutors say that he was the one who orchestrated events revolving around other people having to take part in lewd performances against their will.

At this point, two judges have denied Combs bail, especially on the fear that he may try to interfere with witnesses. He will make his third attempt for bail on November 22, 2024.

