Sean Evans Reveals The ONE Reason Why Dwayne Johnson Turned Down Hot Ones Despite Multiple Invites; Find Out

Dwayne Johnson may have been coming up with a number of movies in the near future, but it has been a long time since the team of Hot Ones has put their efforts into getting the star on their show. Recently while talking about the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor, Sean Evans revealed how tough it has been to get Johnson on the show.

While having a discussion with Bloomberg, Sean Evans recalled that there was one time when he was about to close a deal with Dwayne Johnson for the YouTube talk show. However, the Black Adam actor's peculiar response had intrigued the host.

While Sean Evans reflected on how he had been pitching the actor for years, “One time I got a note back that was like, ‘Would you be willing to do, instead of wings, grilled salmon strips?’ And in my head I was like, that had to come from his mouth," the host detailed.

Evans further also mentioned that this was the closest that the show had gotten to close a deal with the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw actor.

Hot Ones happens to be a highly acclaimed talk show, where celebrities are asked various questions, the ones which they have to answer while eating chicken wings, having them dipped in various hot sauces.

Till now, many acclaimed stars have joined the show, from Elizabeth Olsen who nailed the hot sauce challenge, to Paul Rudd, Lorde, Conan O’Brien, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

Dwayne Johnson will next be seen in a holiday yet action movie, Red One. The actor from the movie Rampage would be seen as the North Pole's Head of Security, called Callum Drift. Meanwhile, the movie is bringing in a grand cast of actors such as Chris Evans, playing the role of Jack O'Malley, the world's most infamous bounty hunter, as well as Lucy Liu, who kidnaps Evans to find the missing Santa Claus.

To everyone’s interest, the role of Old Saint Nick will be played by JK Simmons. The film, Red One is penned by Chris Morgan, based on a story by Hiram Garcia.

Red One will be released on November 15, 2024.

