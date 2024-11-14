Selena Gomez Garners Criticism Online For Her Spanish In Emilia Perez Film

The anticipation was high before the release of Emilia Perez, largely due to its intriguing storyline and the star-studded cast, which includes Selena Gomez. In the film, the singer spoke in Spanish, which reportedly drew criticism from some viewers for her pronunciation.

Since the film's release, as usual, people have been quick to share their opinions on social media. A certain section of the audience has criticized Gomez's Spanish-speaking skills in the film.

A person on X shared their reaction by writing, “f**k it at least trump can’t take away my right to watch selena gomez butcher the spanish language at emilia perez showing tonight.”

Another person on the aforementioned platform wrote about wanting everybody who was associated with the film to, “face some terrible consequences that if i were to detail i'd get ban off this site. Both the screenwriters, the casting director and Selena Gomez for thinking this is an acceptable way to speak spanish.”

On the other hand, there were individuals who stood up for the vocalist of Heart Wants What It Wants. Some expressed that they had no issues with her manner of speaking during the project. Others even defended her against the critics who criticized the artist for it.

A person penned on X, “As a spanish speaker i can confirm that selena’s spanish in Emilia Perez is perfectly fine and very much understandable, ofc she has a bit of an accent when speaking but that’s the point of her character, a Mexican-American.”

Apart from Gomez’s performance, audiences have also praised the film and the other actors, including Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana, Edgar Ramirez, and many more.

In an interview with Remezcla (published on November 13), Gomez shared that she wished she had more time to prepare for her role. She described the experience as incredible, adding that it helped her reconnect with her roots, for which she was grateful. Gomez also expressed hope that this would not be her last project in Spanish.

In a 2018 interview with Harper's Bazaar, the singer reflected on her desire to be more fluent in Spanish, admitting that she looked at herself in the mirror every day and wished she knew more of the language. By 2021, she told the LA Times that she had been fluent in Spanish until the age of 7, after which, her career began to take over her life.

Gomez went on to explain that, after that point, her work dominated her time, but she acknowledged that embracing her cultural heritage could serve as a source of healing for others.

